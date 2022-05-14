Southern Indiana man killed in crash near Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - One man has died in a single-vehicle crash while avoiding a school bus in Jackson County on Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Early investigation by ISP revealed a black 2005 Saturn, driven by 63-year-old Daniel Sallee, from Elizabethtown, was driving south on County Road 100 East near County Road 250 North.

The release states Sallee’s car was traveling over the speed limit when it approached a Seymour Community Schools bus that was stopped to pick up children at a residence.

Police said the bus’ stop arm was extended and the warning lights were turned on.

Sallee applied the brakes and steered to avoid hitting the bus. The release states his car left the roadway before overturning.

Police said the school bus was not involved in the crash.

Sallee was confirmed dead at the scene, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time which may have contributed to his injuries.

ISP said drugs and alcohol are not expected factors in the crash. Toxicology reports are pending.

Sallee’s family has been notified, police confirmed. ISP is handling the ongoing investigation.

