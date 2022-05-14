Contact Troubleshooters
WATCH: Procession for fallen LFD firefighter Sean McAdam

Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11,...
Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11, Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper confirmed.(Louisville Division of Fire)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department honored the life of fallen firefighter Sean McAdam on Saturday.

The procession is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. at University of Louisville Hospital and will end at the Owen Funeral Home located at 9318 Taylorsville Road in Louisville.

(Story continues below)

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said the route will begin on South Hancock Street to West Broadway, to Barrett Avenue, Bardstown Road, Winter Avenue, then to Owen Funeral home on Taylorsville Road.

