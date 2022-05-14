WATCH: Procession for fallen LFD firefighter Sean McAdam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department honored the life of fallen firefighter Sean McAdam on Saturday.

The procession is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. at University of Louisville Hospital and will end at the Owen Funeral Home located at 9318 Taylorsville Road in Louisville.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said the route will begin on South Hancock Street to West Broadway, to Barrett Avenue, Bardstown Road, Winter Avenue, then to Owen Funeral home on Taylorsville Road.

