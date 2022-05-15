ALERT DAY: Hot and dry today, storms tonight

ALERT DAYS

TONIGHT

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly dry and hot during the daytime hours, highs in the upper 80s

ALERT DAY: A small chance of a few strong storms are possible tonight

Another round of rain arrives midweek, followed by a big warm-up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine continues to increase across the region as the majority of the day stays dry and hot. We’ll see highs top out in the upper 80s this afternoon as clouds build in ahead of rain and storm chances this evening.

Showers and storms are possible tonight, a few of which could be on the stronger side if they can make their way into our region. If any strong storms manage to develop, gusty winds and small hail will be the primary threats overnight.

A few lingering showers are possible early Monday but any shower activity will diminish near sunrise. High temperatures will be more comfortable and seasonable in the 70s. Tomorrow night features clear skies and lows in the 50s.

