Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky license plate number BXK166.(Shively Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a juvenile was shot early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:49 a.m. when Shively Police officers were called to respond to the 2100 block of Appleton Lane on a report of a possible shooting, SPD Sergeant Patrick Allen confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead with gunshot wounds. Allen said two juveniles were inside the home. One of them, a 12-year-old, had been shot and was taken to the hospital. The other child was not injured.

According to the release, the child shot was reported to be in stable condition.

Allen said Ronald Burdette is believed to be the suspect in this case and is solely responsible for the shooting of both victims. He is described as a white man in his early fifties and is 6′0″ weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Burdette is the husband of the woman shot, and is the father of the 12-year-old shot, Allen said.

(Story continues below)

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky license plate number BXK166.(Shively Police Department)

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with a Ky. license plate number BXK166. The Ford is described to have damage on the passenger side rear and front doors.

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous. Those close to Burdette said he may be suicidal.

If anyone comes into contact with Burdette or locates the vehicle, please call law enforcement and do not approach.

The case is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway
A Louisville private middle school is receiving criticism online after an essay assignment...
Leaked Christian Academy assignment requires students to argue against homosexuality
Police lights
2 women taken to UofL Hospital after early morning double shooting

Latest News

Lifeguard hires needed across Louisville; training begins
Indiana man arrested for shooting officer, stealing police cruiser
Community coming together to watch HGTV’s Hometown Kickstart “Love for La Grange!”
Southeast Christian Church hosts watch party for HGTV’s Hometown Kickstart “Love for La Grange!”
On the last day of early voting, Broadbent Arena was busy with people casting their ballots.
Early voting at Louisville polling locations ends ahead of primaries
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana