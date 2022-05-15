Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a juvenile was shot early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:49 a.m. when Shively Police officers were called to respond to the 2100 block of Appleton Lane on a report of a possible shooting, SPD Sergeant Patrick Allen confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead with gunshot wounds. Allen said two juveniles were inside the home. One of them, a 12-year-old, had been shot and was taken to the hospital. The other child was not injured.

According to the release, the child shot was reported to be in stable condition.

Allen said Ronald Burdette is believed to be the suspect in this case and is solely responsible for the shooting of both victims. He is described as a white man in his early fifties and is 6′0″ weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Burdette is the husband of the woman shot, and is the father of the 12-year-old shot, Allen said.

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky license plate number BXK166. (Shively Police Department)

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with a Ky. license plate number BXK166. The Ford is described to have damage on the passenger side rear and front doors.

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous. Those close to Burdette said he may be suicidal.

If anyone comes into contact with Burdette or locates the vehicle, please call law enforcement and do not approach.

The case is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

