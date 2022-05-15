Contact Troubleshooters
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested

Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County, Indiana.

Authorities from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called around 1:10 p.m. to respond to a Kent Mercantile on SR 256 on Saturday, according to a release. Shortly after, officers were called to a residence in the 8200 block of West Kent Blankenship Road in Kent, Ind. for a death investigation.

Authorities identified 44-year-old Christy “Cricket” Newman of Kent, Ind. as the victim. Newman’s death was confirmed at the Kent Mercantile. A autopsy has been scheduled.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Dalton Simmonds of Kent, Ind. on drug related charges. The release said Simmons and the victim were in a relationship at the time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Assisting the JCSO is the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police, Hanover Police Department, among others.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

