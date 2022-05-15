Death investigation underway in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County, Indiana.

Authorities from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to a business on SR 256 around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, according their post.

Shortly after, officers were called to a residence on West Kent Blankenship Road in Kent, Ind. for a death investigation, according to the post.

The name of the victim is being withheld while family is notified. One person was arrested at one of the locations for drug related charges, the post said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Assisting the JCSO is the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police, Hanover Police Department, among others.

