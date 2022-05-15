Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Severe Risk Overnight

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • Sunday (late)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Severe storms possible tonight
  • Main threats: Strong wind and hail
  • Calm and a bit cooler on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms are expected to roll in late tonight ahead of a cold front.

Overnight storms could reach severe limits with strong winds and hail. Lows cool to the 60s.

The rain moves out around sunrise early Monday morning, then clouds clear for mostly sunny skies and a very pleasant day. Highs will be closer to normal in the mid to upper 70s.

Clear skies Monday night and a bit cooler with lows in the 50s.

Tuesday will be another spectacular day with warm temperatures in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Another storm system moves in on Wednesday. Expect a few rounds of storms as we head through the second half of the week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday afternoon May 15, 2022

