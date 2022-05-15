FORECAST: Severe Risk Overnight

ALERT DAYS

Sunday (late)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Severe storms possible tonight

Main threats: Strong wind and hail

Calm and a bit cooler on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms are expected to roll in late tonight ahead of a cold front.

Overnight storms could reach severe limits with strong winds and hail. Lows cool to the 60s.

The rain moves out around sunrise early Monday morning, then clouds clear for mostly sunny skies and a very pleasant day. Highs will be closer to normal in the mid to upper 70s.

Clear skies Monday night and a bit cooler with lows in the 50s.

Tuesday will be another spectacular day with warm temperatures in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Another storm system moves in on Wednesday. Expect a few rounds of storms as we head through the second half of the week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.