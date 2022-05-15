Juvenile shot, woman killed in Shively shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a juvenile was shot early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:49 a.m. when Shively Police officers were called to respond to the 2000 block of Appleton Lane on a report of a possible shooting, SPD Sergeant Patrick Allen confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead with gunshot wounds. Allen said two juveniles, whose ages were not provided, were inside the home. One of them had been shot.

The juvenile shot was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

