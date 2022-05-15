Lifeguard hires needed across Louisville; training begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks in need of more lifeguards before summer starts.

“We are anticipating that our pools are going to be full this year,” Keith Smith from Louisville Metro Works said. “You know everybody has been waiting for summer to get here.”

Three of the city’s outdoor pools, Fairdale, Algonquin, Sun Valley and the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center have just 25 lifeguards altogether. Metro Parks says they need at least 50 to be fully operational and make sure families can keep swimming.

Metro Parks three outdoor pools, Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley, are expected to open to the public on Memorial Day, but cannot without adequate staff numbers.

“This month we’ve literally gone to every single open swim, so it would be a huge bummer to not be able to go to all of those,” swimmer Sean Giddings said.

Anyone 16 years and up can apply to be a lifeguard. Metro Parks said pools have bumped up the benefits this year.

”We are gong to start paying lifeguards for the city of Louisville and anyone that wants to work for us $15 an hour,” Smith said.

Training starts Monday, May 16, and runs through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re going to give you the tools to be that great guard because every time you sit in that guard chair; everyone in that pool’s life is in your hands,” Smith said. “And that is what we want to look at our life guards as, first responders.”

The daily cost for the 2022 season is $3 for those 13 years and older and $2 for children 12 years and under.

Louisville Parks and Recreation also is bringing back their Summer Recreational Swim Club, a free four–week program sponsored by the Louisville Sports Fund for children aged seven–12.

The Recreational Swim Club is offered to three age groups: seven to eight, nine to 10, 11 to 12, and is limited to eight kids per age group.

Registration takes place the week of June 1 at each pool site where classes are.

