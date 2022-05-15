Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has identified the pedestrian that was struck by two cars and killed on the Gene Snyder Freeway early Sunday.

Early investigation revealed the person was walking south on Interstate 265 at the on-ramp around 2:45 a.m. when they were hit by a car entering the interstate from National Turnpike, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

The pedestrian landed in the right lane of the interstate where they were struck by a second car.

Authorities said 52-year-old Terry Capshaw of Louisville died at the scene from multiple bunt force injuries.

Both drivers involved remained at the scene and no charges are anticipated, Smiley said.

