Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was struck by a car and killed on the Gene Snyder Freeway around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
Early investigation revealed the person was walking south on Interstate 265 at the on-ramp when they were hit by a car entering the interstate from National Turnpike, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
The pedestrian landed in the right lane of the interstate where they were struck by a second car.
Authorities said the person died at the scene. Both drivers involved remained at the scene and no charges are anticipated, Smiley said.
