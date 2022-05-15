Contact Troubleshooters
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway

\
\(MGN ONLINE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was struck by a car and killed on the Gene Snyder Freeway around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Early investigation revealed the person was walking south on Interstate 265 at the on-ramp when they were hit by a car entering the interstate from National Turnpike, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

The pedestrian landed in the right lane of the interstate where they were struck by a second car.

Authorities said the person died at the scene. Both drivers involved remained at the scene and no charges are anticipated, Smiley said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

