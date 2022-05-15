Southeast Christian Church hosts watch party for HGTV’s Hometown Kickstart “Love for La Grange!”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The LaGrange community gathered Saturday to attend a watch party for the premiere of HGTV’s Hometown Kickstart episode, Love for La Grange.

The free event, held at Southeast Christian Church’s La Grange campus, began with a meet and greet at 6:45 p.m., with snacks and drinks provided.

Admission tickets, free of charge, were required to attend due to seat limitations. The church opened two rooms for viewing, with admission tickets sold out and all 800 seats filled.

Local leaders shared their appreciation for everyone involved in the project before the premier episode began at 8.

Afterwards, the HGTV projects in the Main Street district were opened for public viewing until 11 p.m.

