6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek

By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials say a child drowned in a Madison County creek over the weekend.

It happened Sunday night at a creek off Red Lick Road, near Berea.

According to the Madison County coroner, Leo Xavier Shouse was fishing when he stepped into deep water and quickly went under the water.

The coroner says the creek was running high because of rain over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and the coroner says it took some time to get Shouse out of the water. Shouse was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This was the second incidence of high-water-related deaths over the weekend. We’re told 80-year-old Eddie Thomas, of Morehead, was trying to cross a flooded area in a utility vehicle on Bull Fork Road when the vehicle stalled out in the high water.

Troopers say Thomas was swept away while trying to swim to shore. They found him, but he later died at the hospital.

