Baxter Avenue bridge closes up to 60 days for repairs

(DJ Jones)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baxter Avenue bridge in Jefferson County will be closed for repairs starting Monday, May 16.

The repairs require full closure of the bridge and a traffic detour of up to 60 days, the release said.

Weather or other unforeseen factors could delay the project timeline.

Signs placed in the area will detour drivers to East Liberty Street and Lexington Road throughout the closure.

Drivers are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

For the latest traffic and travel information, click or tap here.

Candidate Philip Molestino full interview