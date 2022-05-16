Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Carrie Underwood coming to Rupp Arena

Carrie Underwood is returning to Rupp Arena. Underwood will play Rupp Arena on Thursday,...
Carrie Underwood is returning to Rupp Arena. Underwood will play Rupp Arena on Thursday, October 20 as part of her The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.(Carrie Underwood Photo by Randee St. Nicholas. Jimmie Allen Photo by Chris Beyrooty)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carrie Underwood is coming to Rupp Arena.

Underwood will play Rupp Arena on Thursday, October 20 as part of her The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

She will be joined on the tour by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available.

For more information, go to http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway identified by officials
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was wanted in...
Suspect in Shively homicide investigation in custody
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Paul James was convicted of murder in Grant County Friday, according to the Commonwealth...
Man convicted of murder in Grant County
Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.
Ky. mansion murder suspect not allowed to change plea