Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood

LMPD officers were called around 2:15 p.m. to respond to the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a person down.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 2:15 p.m. to respond to the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a person down, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Officers found 27-year-old Dominic Eastridge dead with multiple gunshot wounds. There are no suspects at this time, Mitchell said.

The LMPD Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

