FORECAST: Midweek Storm Chance

ALERT DAYS

WEDNESDAY (5/18/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Beautiful weather next 24 hours

WAVE Weather Alert Day Wednesday

Warmer end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Time for some free air conditioning!

Falling humidity levels and temperatures will provide a crisp overnight period heading into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 50s.

Tuesday is a spectacular one with a mostly sunny sky, continued low humidity, and high temperatures in the 80s. Clouds will increase Tuesday night into early Wednesday as our next system approaches.

We’ll keep it dry until closer to sunrise Wednesday when showers and thunderstorms arrive. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s during that time.

Ongoing storms Wednesday morning won’t have the ingredients to be severe, but storms that develop after a decently long break during the midday afternoon hours could be strong to severe.

We’ve declared Wednesday an Alert Day for this reason.

Minor storm chances linger into the end of the week as temperatures rise back closer to 90 degrees.

We’ll see a bigger chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as a cold front approaches. Highs cooling back near 70 by Sunday.

