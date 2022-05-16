Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Midweek Storm Chance

Here is WAVE News Chief meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
By Kevin Harned
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • WEDNESDAY (5/18/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Beautiful weather next 24 hours
  • WAVE Weather Alert Day Wednesday
  • Warmer end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Time for some free air conditioning!

Falling humidity levels and temperatures will provide a crisp overnight period heading into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 50s.

Tuesday is a spectacular one with a mostly sunny sky, continued low humidity, and high temperatures in the 80s. Clouds will increase Tuesday night into early Wednesday as our next system approaches.

We’ll keep it dry until closer to sunrise Wednesday when showers and thunderstorms arrive. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s during that time.

Ongoing storms Wednesday morning won’t have the ingredients to be severe, but storms that develop after a decently long break during the midday afternoon hours could be strong to severe.

We’ve declared Wednesday an Alert Day for this reason.

Minor storm chances linger into the end of the week as temperatures rise back closer to 90 degrees.

We’ll see a bigger chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as a cold front approaches. Highs cooling back near 70 by Sunday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE News Chief meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, May 16, 2022

Most Read

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway identified by officials
Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Here is WAVE News Chief meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, May 16, 2022
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/16
Hot weather can significantly increase the grass pollen counts in your area.
Behind the Forecast: Why grass allergies are worse when it’s hot
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! 5/13