FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant Monday ahead

ALERT DAYS

WEDNESDAY (5/18/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

QUIET WEATHER: Monday and Tuesday look to be the “pick days of the week”

WEDNESDAY: Potential active day with strong thunderstorms in the morning and perhaps an afternoon round as well

THIS WEEKEND: Another strong cold front could lead to a stormy Saturday but beautiful Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds from the overnight storms will continue to break up and push east...allowing for lots of sunshine today. Temperatures will be cooler, with most staying in the 70s for highs.

Cooler tonight with mainly clear skies.

Tuesday looks great with an excellent rebound in warm back into the 80s with just a few passing high clouds overhead.

After a mainly clear evening, clouds will thicken up more overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A complex of thunderstorms is looking more and more likely near the AM rush Wednesday. Some could be strong/severe at that time. We’ll see coverage relax a bit with another round possible in the afternoon. Flash flooding will also be a threat we will be monitoring. As a result, a WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday.

