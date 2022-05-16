Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny, quiet before midweek storms

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • WEDNESDAY (5/18/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • QUIET WEATHER: Today and Tuesday look to be calm, sunny days
  • WEDNESDAY: Several rounds of strong/severe thunderstorms are possible
  • THIS WEEKEND: Another strong cold front could lead to a stormy Saturday but beautiful, cooler Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and pleasant through the rest of the day, with highs in the 70s.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures slide into the 50s.

A terrific Tuesday is on tap with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunny skies stick around throughout the day.

Clouds increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows tomorrow night fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Due to the active weather in the forecast, Wednesday has been declared a WAVE Weather Alert Day. Thunderstorms look to march into the region Wednesday morning; some storms could be strong to severe. Depending on the morning storms and if the atmosphere is able to destabilize through midday, additional thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. With multiple rounds of heavy rain in the forecast, localized flash flooding is also a threat.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

