Indiana man kills 2, holds 2 at gunpoint during home burglary, troopers say

42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse
42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse
By Jonathan Shelley and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Troopers in Indiana have identified two people killed and two people arrested after an armed man confronted the four inside his home on Monday morning.

Indiana State Police tell WPTA that 36-year-old Rameica Lasharon Moore of Fort Wayne and 22-year-old Dylan Scott Morefield of Churubusco died in what investigators are calling a home burglary.

Multiple agencies responded to the home in DeKalb County to two suspected burglars being held at gunpoint. They also found the other two dead inside the home.

Troopers believe the homeowner, who was not identified, was confronted by four armed intruders and responded by producing his own weapon and firing.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse, both of Fort Wayne, on felony murder and burglary counts. Both are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

People can be charged with murder in Indiana if a death occurs while they are committing a felony, even if they don’t directly take another life.

Troopers have not filed charges against the homeowner.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

