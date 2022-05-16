Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

KSP: Officer, subject killed in Marshall County shooting

(WSAZ)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed two people in Marshall County Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:10 CST, according to the release. Officials said troopers, detectives and the KSP responded to the scene.

A Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was shot during the incident and was taken to the hospital where he later died. A subject was also taken to the hospital and has since died.

“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway identified by officials
Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on Louisville woman
WAVE News - Monday evening, May 16, 2022
WAVE News - Monday evening, May 16, 2022
It’s a crowded field on the Democrat side of the ballot. There are eight people all vying to be...
Meet the Democratic candidates running for Louisville mayor
It’s been 53 years since Louisville had a republican mayor, and four men hope the people will...
Meet the Republican candidates running for Louisville mayor