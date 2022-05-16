KSP: Officer, subject killed in Marshall County shooting

BENTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed two people in Marshall County Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:10 CST, according to the release. Officials said troopers, detectives and the KSP responded to the scene.

A Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was shot during the incident and was taken to the hospital where he later died. A subject was also taken to the hospital and has since died.

“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

