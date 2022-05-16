Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman

Makayla Collett
Makayla Collett(KSP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police announced a cold case from 2020 was solved with the help of DNA technology.

The ANDE Rapid DNA Identification System helped police positively identify a woman who went missing in 2020.

Makayla Collett went missing from Leslie County on October 24, 2020.

In 2021, unidentified human remains, including a skull, were found by police and tested with the DNA identification system, which led to a partial female DNA profile.

A KSP Forensic Scientist, Regina Wells, researched the case further and determined the remains were Collett’s.

“I found the missing person entry to Ms. Collett and noticed that she was missing from the adjacent county where the skull was found,” said Wells. “Makayla had physical characteristics consistent with characteristics noted on the skull during the evaluation at the medical examiner’s office.”

Collett’s family gave DNA samples to the lab that was doing the test, which led to the positive identification of the remains.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway identified by officials
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was wanted in...
Suspect in Shively homicide investigation in custody
Carrie Underwood is returning to Rupp Arena. Underwood will play Rupp Arena on Thursday,...
Carrie Underwood coming to Rupp Arena
Paul James was convicted of murder in Grant County Friday, according to the Commonwealth...
Man convicted of murder in Grant County
Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.
Ky. mansion murder suspect not allowed to change plea