LMPD investigating homicide in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead in the Portland neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 2:15 p.m. to respond to the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a person down, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Officers found a man dead and said foul play is believed to be involved. There are no suspects at this time, Mitchell said.

The LMPD Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

