Man arrested on murder charges in connection to deadly shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers were called around 2:15 p.m. to respond to the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a person down, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Dominic Eastridge dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit arrested 25-year-old Patrick Burns Wednesday morning in connection to the homicide, Mitchell said.

Burns was charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

