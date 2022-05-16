Contact Troubleshooters
Man convicted of murder in Grant County

Paul James was convicted of murder in Grant County Friday, according to the Commonwealth Attorney Leigh Ann Roberts said.
Paul James was convicted of murder in Grant County Friday, according to the Commonwealth Attorney Leigh Ann Roberts said.(Grant County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A jury convicted a Grant County man of murder on Friday, and he is now facing a life sentence.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Leigh Ann Roberts, 43-year-old Paul James was convicted Friday for shooting and killing 51-year-old Barry Kenner in 2018.

Grant County deputies say that Kenner called 911 after James shot him on Keefer Lawrenceville Road in Aug. of 2018.

Kenner was then airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died, deputies said.

Roberts says that Kenner’s family was very pleased with the verdict.

James is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16.

