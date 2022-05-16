Master P visits “Future Healers” at UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another violent weekend of shootings in Louisville. People are looking for an end to the violence, and community activists are trying to make lasting changes.

The Future Healers program hosted their “Hospital Olympics” Saturday, where children competed in special medically-based challenges.

The Future Healers Program is a partnership between UofL Health and Community Activist Christopher 2X. The program takes children exposed to gun violence and introduces them to the field of medicine.

“Some of them are struggling in school. Some of them don’t have that push and don’t know what they want to do. They’re like, ‘I’m not good at math. I’m not good at science. I don’t think I have a future in this.’ But, with this program we’re showing them like, ‘hey we will give you those tools, those resources, to really thrive in this.’ Maybe it’s not your forte, but you can do it,” said Karen Udoh the Executive Director of Future Healers.

The kids in their operation gear were able to perform some life-saving procedures on some oranges. They also learned how to wrap tourniquets, and were introduced to tools they could use while practicing operation procedures.

“Sometimes coming to the hospital has different connotations to it. Sometimes it would’ve been a bad event on why you visited the hospital. Sometimes it would be happy. So we want to make this a memory of happiness, it gives them joy,” Udoh said.

12-year old Alexis Lewis is no stranger to the hospital. When she was 11, she was shot in the hand by a stray bullet while using her phone at home.

“It ricocheted into my phone and then exploded into my hand. And then it involved my whole hand and my arm.” said Lewis

The 12-year old says the Future Healers program has her considering becoming a doctor.

“You kind of get to learn what they get to do. And you get to learn what they did to you or your family or someone that has been through something like it.”

Before the night was done, the kids got a visit from musician and actor, Master P.

Malakai Roberts is blind after being shot in the head. He came to the event with Master P.

“When we started this, it’s all about the kids. We have to save the kids. Like Malakai, what he’s been through, no kid should have to go through this,” Master P said.

The kids were able to watch one of Master P’s movies, and they also got gifts and took pictures with the rapper.

Master P says he is working to teach the next generation ways they can stop the senseless violence in the Louisville community.

When asked about the shootings that happened this weekend, Master P said “it’s us killing us now.” He said it’s not a black or white thing, it’s a good people bad people thing.

