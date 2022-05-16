Meet the Republican candidates running for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been 53 years since Louisville had a Republican mayor, and four men hope the people will vote for change Tuesday.

WAVE News asked each candidate the same four questions:

1. Why do you want to be mayor?

2. How would you address violence in the city?

3. How would you address the housing crisis and lack of affordable housing in Louisville?

4. How would you address the racial disparities and inequitable distribution of resources in the city?

Bill Dieruf has been the mayor of Jeffersontown for the past 12 years and looks to bring his leadership experience to Louisville.

Chartrael Hall was born, raised, and educated in Louisville. The former professional basketball player turned pastor said Louisville is full of greatness, and his goal as mayor would be to unite everyone in the city.

Rob Reishman never wanted to be a politician, but he told WAVE News the city is going downhill, and he had to step in after more than 50 years of democratic policies that have “made a bad situation worse.”

Philip Molestino wasn’t born in Louisville, but he considers it his hometown. He said if elected, his primary focus would be on the youth and children in the city, making Louisville a destination for the best jobs, homes, education, and public safety.

Voting begins Tuesday at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.

