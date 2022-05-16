MSD Waterway Protection Tunnel project reaches final milestone

Contact Troubleshooters
MSD Waterway Protection Tunnel reaches milestone - capping of working shaft to ready tunnel for operation.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - MSD’s Waterway Protection Tunnel reached its final milestone on Monday as workers capped the working shaft to prepare the tunnel for operation.

Ultimately, the tunnel will prevent 439-million gallons of untreated rainwater and wastewater from overflowing and polluting the Ohio River and Beargrass Creek.

The water gets captured and then sent to a treatment plant.

MSD’s Chief engineer David Johnson said this is a legacy project.

“It’s a legacy project for us, it really is,” Johnson said. “It’s a legacy project not only for us, but for our community and for the future of our community. Our future generations will be able to take advantage of this tunnel, and what it’s going to do for our creeks and rivers, so we’re very happy about it.”

This infrastructure is getting capped and going 250 feet underground. Most of this land will be donated to waterfront development and will become part of the park that oversees the river.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

