Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville

Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Dustin Vogt and Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County coroner released the identity of the man that was hit and killed by a train Monday afternoon in Shepherdsville.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at Adam Shepherd Parkway, according to Shepherdsville Police Detective Casey Clark.

A CSX train had been traveling south and struck a pedestrian who was walking eastbound on Adam Shepherd Parkway.

Witnesses told police that all safety equipment was working properly and the conductor had used the train horn heavily. The pedestrian was struck by the train as he walked around the stop arm, police confirmed.

The man, 22-year-old Jesse Crump of Shepherdsville, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

