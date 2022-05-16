Contact Troubleshooters
Police called to Waggener High School after fight on campus between students

St. Matthews Police were called to campus and arrived after JCPS staff had broken up the fight.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after police were called to a JCPS high school to break up a fight between students on campus.

A letter was sent out to parents of Waggener High School, confirming the incident happened following dismissal on Monday.

Principal Sarah Hitchings said a student “who is not currently authorized” on Waggener property went into the high school’s parking lot and started a fight with two Waggener students, according to the letter.

St. Matthews Police were called to campus and arrived after JCPS staff had broken up the fight. Chief Barry Wilkerson with SMPD confirmed a small fight had occurred on the campus.

JCPS said none of the students were seriously injured.

There is no word on if any charges have been filed.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

