Police: Man struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at Adam Shepherd Parkway, according to Shepherdsville Police Detective Casey Clark.

A CSX train had been traveling south and struck a pedestrian who was walking eastbound on Adam Shepherd Parkway.

Witnesses told police that all safety equipment was working properly and the conductor had used the train horn heavily. The pedestrian was struck by the train as he walked around the stop arm, police confirmed.

The man, whose age and identity were not confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shepherdsville Police said as of 5 p.m., traffic and CSX operations have returned to normal.

