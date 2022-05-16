Security expert warns be aware of surroundings after similar shootings in Buffalo, Jeffersontown

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - This weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York is eerily familiar to Louisville. In 2018, a white gunman targeted and killed two Black shoppers at the Jeffersontown Kroger.

Gregory Bush entered the store and killed 69-year-old Maurice Stallard, who was shopping for school supplies with his grandson. Bush then went out the front door, shot and killed 67-year-old Vicki Lee Jones.

That day, Bush told a witness: “Whites don’t kill whites.”

Bush targeted the victims because of their race. Similar to Saturday’s Buffalo shooting, a person with a gun killed citizens who are strangers, singling them out only because of their race or creed.

WAVE News safety and security expert D’Shawn Johnson said things and times have changed. Places thought to be safe like grocery stores, movie theatres, schools, and malls can be places where horror can unfold.

Johnson advised the best thing to note is be aware of your surroundings.

“Sometimes you will be put in situations where you have to defend yourself or you have to look for an exit,” Johnson said. “A lot of people go into neighborhood grocery stores have no idea where the exits are. Those are things you have to start looking for. Where are the exits? If something happens what do I do? How do I get out? How do I remain safe? Where do I hide? Those are the things people will have to start doing now..understanding what is concealment? What is cover? Those are terminology of things not sued in everyday life but, those are things we are going to have to look at now as we go through our daily routine.”

Johnson said when you are in a situation that is not safe, do not pull out your phone and start recording. Worry about getting out of the situation safely first. Don’t confront the aggressor, unless you are a trained professional.

To view the full interview with Johnson, click or tap here.

