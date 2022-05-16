Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/16

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nice weather today and Tuesday. I would get any yardwork done during this time.

After Tuesday, we will face active weather with a front being a thorn in our side Wed/Thu for rounds of thunderstorms, some severe and heavy.

Friday may be quiet but it’ll be hot and humid.

Saturday looks busy for thunderstorms once again.

Sunday looks...well. Chilly? At least for late May stanards.

The video will go into much more detail in the setup above!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was wanted in...
Suspect in Shively homicide investigation in custody
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/16
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/16
After a quiet start to the week, strong storms are possible on Wednesday.
FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant Monday ahead
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/26 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/26 4AM Update