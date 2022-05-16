StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/16

Nice weather today and Tuesday. I would get any yardwork done during this time.

After Tuesday, we will face active weather with a front being a thorn in our side Wed/Thu for rounds of thunderstorms, some severe and heavy.

Friday may be quiet but it’ll be hot and humid.

Saturday looks busy for thunderstorms once again.

Sunday looks...well. Chilly? At least for late May stanards.

The video will go into much more detail in the setup above!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.