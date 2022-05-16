Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect in Shively homicide investigation in custody

Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was wanted in connection with a homicide on May 15, 2022, at a home in the 2100 block of Appleton Lane in Shively, Ky.(Source: Clark County (Ind.) Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man wanted in the shooting death of his wife in Shively has been arrested in Southern Indiana.

Sgt. Patrick Allen of the Shively Police Department says Ronald Burdette was taken into custody early this morning in Jeffersonville without incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large

The shooting Burdette is charged in happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Appleton Lane. Officers found the woman dead and a 12-year-old boy wounded. Another juvenile in the home was not injured.

Burdette is being held in the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville as he awaits extradition to Kentucky.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

