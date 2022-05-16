Suspect in Shively homicide investigation in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man wanted in the shooting death of his wife in Shively has been arrested in Southern Indiana.

Sgt. Patrick Allen of the Shively Police Department says Ronald Burdette was taken into custody early this morning in Jeffersonville without incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large

The shooting Burdette is charged in happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Appleton Lane. Officers found the woman dead and a 12-year-old boy wounded. Another juvenile in the home was not injured.

Burdette is being held in the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville as he awaits extradition to Kentucky.

