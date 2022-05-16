West Louisville church looks to open tuition-free Latin school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Baptized Pentecostal Church of Holiness in West Louisville plans to open a tuition-free Latin school by August. Located in the Russell neighborhood, the school is called the Louisville Urban Classical Academy, or LUCA.

“Those who have a vision, the same as we do to help the children in the West End, certainly can be a part of this,” explained Bishop Walter Jones, the church’s pastor.

The school would start with grades kindergarten through third grade and LUCA would add another subsequent grade every year. Each class would have no more than a dozen kids.

Jones wants to get accredited by the Classical Latin School Association and provide a private education to students who otherwise can’t afford one, by paying for not only tuition, but for transportation, food and educational materials. However, right now there’s not enough money for it, so he’s asking for help.

The church has put up enough to make some of it work, but not all of it. They’ll have to keep an eye on their plan from now until August.

“What we have right now, it will be very limited,” Jones said. “We want to expand to at least accommodate full coverage for K-3.”

To make a donation, click or tap here.

