Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

West Louisville church looks to open tuition-free Latin school

Louisville Urban Classical Academy
Louisville Urban Classical Academy(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Baptized Pentecostal Church of Holiness in West Louisville plans to open a tuition-free Latin school by August. Located in the Russell neighborhood, the school is called the Louisville Urban Classical Academy, or LUCA.

“Those who have a vision, the same as we do to help the children in the West End, certainly can be a part of this,” explained Bishop Walter Jones, the church’s pastor.

The school would start with grades kindergarten through third grade and LUCA would add another subsequent grade every year. Each class would have no more than a dozen kids.

Jones wants to get accredited by the Classical Latin School Association and provide a private education to students who otherwise can’t afford one, by paying for not only tuition, but for transportation, food and educational materials. However, right now there’s not enough money for it, so he’s asking for help.

The church has put up enough to make some of it work, but not all of it. They’ll have to keep an eye on their plan from now until August.

“What we have right now, it will be very limited,” Jones said. “We want to expand to at least accommodate full coverage for K-3.”

To make a donation, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway identified by officials
Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
EXPLAINER: White ‘replacement theory’ fuels racist attacks
Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was wanted in...
Suspect in Shively homicide investigation in custody
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Carrie Underwood is returning to Rupp Arena. Underwood will play Rupp Arena on Thursday,...
Carrie Underwood coming to Rupp Arena