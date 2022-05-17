2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting in Harrison County that involved a police officer and resulted in the deaths of two people.

Sgt. Carey Huls of the ISP Sellersburg post said an officer with the Palmyra Police Department was dispatched around 9:30 p.m. Monday to assist an apparent stranded vehicle in the 12000 block of State Road 135, south of Palmyra.

As the officer arrived at the location, a pickup truck with two men also stopped to help. Huls said within seconds of getting out of their vehicles, shots were fired.

The driver of the Escape, Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, Ky., died from gunshot wounds. One of the Good Samaritans, Jacob Tyler McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was also hit by gunfire and killed.

The Palmyra officer was taken to Harrison County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

State Road 135 remainded closed early Tuesday and the investigation continued.

ISP has not said how many shots were fired, the number of weapons involved, or how many shots were fired by each person involved.

Autopsies will be performed on Wednesday.

