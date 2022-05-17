ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Gusty thunderstorms possible

ALERT DAYS

WEDNESDAY (5/18/22)

SATURDAY (5/21/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Pleasant tonight

WAVE Weather Alert Days Wednesday & Saturday - gusty thunderstorms possible

Record highs possible Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight Tuesday night as our next system approaches. We’ll keep it dry through early Wednesday morning as lows only reach down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as multiple rounds of storms move through. While rain and thunder will begin as early as 11 a.m., it will be the 3 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday time frame when we have concern for severe weather. Highs will be in the 80s.

Storm threats Wednesday evening will include damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding in areas that repeated rounds of storms. This threat will be closer to the Ohio River early Wednesday evening, shifting to Southern Kentucky late.

Southern Kentucky will be the area of concern early Thursday as rounds of heavy rain and storms are possible down there. Elsewhere, scattered storm clusters will try to develop Thursday afternoon. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s during that time.

Temperatures will continue to climb reaching into the lower 90s on Friday, possibly topping the record high of 91° in 2018. A strong cold front will arrive Saturday with additional showers and thunderstorms and another Alert Day.

