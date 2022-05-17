Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Chef Edward Lee named Monogram Appliances culinary director

Monogram Luxury Appliances Announces Renowned Chef, Edward Lee, as Its First-Ever Culinary...
Monogram Luxury Appliances Announces Renowned Chef, Edward Lee, as Its First-Ever Culinary Director(PRNewswire)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An award-winning Louisville-based chef and author is being named culinary director of a luxury appliance brand.

Monogram Luxury Appliances announced Chef Edward Lee will take on the role as the brand’s first ever Culinary Director to build on the brand’s culinary platform.

According to a release, the James Beard Award-winning author and owner of multiple restaurants will create Monogram’s culinary guidelines and build a Monogram Culinary Council to embody the brand’s vision.

The partnership will be an extension of Monogram’s support for the LEE Initiative, an organization created by Lee to bring more diversity and equality to the restaurant industry.

“We create recipes from all over the world really, so very diverse, eclectic food,” Patrick Roney, executive chef of Monogram Experience Center said. “We want to stay on top of the culinary trends, we want people to be really excited when they come in here. We want them to get very fulfilled culinary training, not only with the equipment, but with the food that they’re cooking.”

Roney was recently named the executive chef at the training center, working alongside longtime Monogram Chef Brian Logsdan to collaborate and elevate the at-home experience for Monogram users.

Erik Segelbaum, sommelier and wine journalist, will also be joining Monogram as Wine Director.

“We are so excited for Chef Lee, Erik Segelbaum and Chef Roney to join the Monogram family and work with us to produce content and launch initiatives that embody culinary elegance under the leadership of Chef Lee,” Julie Burns, Executive Director of Monogram said in a release. “With their uniquely qualified perspective and expertise, we’re looking forward to them helping further Monogram’s mission to enhance the home culinary experience.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway identified by officials
Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was wanted in...
Suspect in Shively homicide investigation in custody

Latest News

A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Fallen LMPD officer honored during National Police Week
Jefferson County Public School students now have access to on-demand, high-quality academic...
JCPS launches 24/7 online tutoring tool
Kentucky State Police Honor Fallen Troopers
KSP: Fallen troopers honored during National Police Memorial Week
KSP: Officer, subject killed in Marshall County shooting