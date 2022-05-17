Chef Edward Lee named Monogram Appliances culinary director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An award-winning Louisville-based chef and author is being named culinary director of a luxury appliance brand.

Monogram Luxury Appliances announced Chef Edward Lee will take on the role as the brand’s first ever Culinary Director to build on the brand’s culinary platform.

According to a release, the James Beard Award-winning author and owner of multiple restaurants will create Monogram’s culinary guidelines and build a Monogram Culinary Council to embody the brand’s vision.

The partnership will be an extension of Monogram’s support for the LEE Initiative, an organization created by Lee to bring more diversity and equality to the restaurant industry.

“We create recipes from all over the world really, so very diverse, eclectic food,” Patrick Roney, executive chef of Monogram Experience Center said. “We want to stay on top of the culinary trends, we want people to be really excited when they come in here. We want them to get very fulfilled culinary training, not only with the equipment, but with the food that they’re cooking.”

Roney was recently named the executive chef at the training center, working alongside longtime Monogram Chef Brian Logsdan to collaborate and elevate the at-home experience for Monogram users.

Erik Segelbaum, sommelier and wine journalist, will also be joining Monogram as Wine Director.

“We are so excited for Chef Lee, Erik Segelbaum and Chef Roney to join the Monogram family and work with us to produce content and launch initiatives that embody culinary elegance under the leadership of Chef Lee,” Julie Burns, Executive Director of Monogram said in a release. “With their uniquely qualified perspective and expertise, we’re looking forward to them helping further Monogram’s mission to enhance the home culinary experience.”

