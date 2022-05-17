Contact Troubleshooters
Churchill Downs suspends, fines trainer Brad Cox for horse’s blood test results

Trainer Brad Cox
Trainer Brad Cox(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native and horse trainer Brad Cox has been suspended by Churchill Downs for 10 days following blood test results from one of his horses.

Cox is the trainer of Mandaloun, who was declared the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby following the disqualification of Medina Spirit.

According to a stewards ruling posted to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, a blood test of Cox’s horse, Warrior’s Charge, contained phenylbutazone at a level of 2.51 micrograms per milliliter in blood.

Warrior’s Charge finished second in the Stephen F. Foster Race that ran June 26, 2021 at Churchill Downs. The horse has been disqualified and all purse money will be forfeited, which will not affect pari-mutuel wagering, the ruling states.

Cox waived his right to a formal hearing before the Board of Stewards and has been suspended 10 days. The suspension will run from May 23 through June 1, as listed in the ruling.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has imposed a fine of $500. Cox will be given 30 days to pay it off.

