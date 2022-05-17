Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Clark County health officer takes new position with Indiana EMS

Dr. Eric B. Yazel will be leaving the health department to become Indiana EMS’ new chief...
Dr. Eric B. Yazel will be leaving the health department to become Indiana EMS’ new chief medical director.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clark County Health Department’s current health officer will be taking a new leadership position with Indiana EMS.

Dr. Eric B. Yazel will be leaving the health department to become Indiana EMS’ new chief medical director, according to a post by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Yazel has worked with Clark County’s Health Department for more than 15 years, also serving as an assistant professor of emergency of medicine at the University of Louisville and an attending physician at Clark Memorial Emergency Department.

The new position as Indiana EMS’ chief medical director leads emergency medical personnel across the state. Yazel, along with Indiana EMS Section Director Kraig Kinney, will help guide EMS system’s laws and administrative rules, the department of homeland security said.

There is no information on immediate successors to the Clark County health officer position.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on Louisville woman
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway identified by officials
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Police: Man struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville
Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was wanted in...
Suspect in Shively homicide investigation in custody

Latest News

Cristian Hernandez, 18, is Jeffersonville High's prom king.
‘I’m trying to push doors open’: Drag queen crowned prom king at Jeffersonville High
Tuesday is primary election day but plenty of people have already cast their ballots. This is...
How many people took advantage of Kentucky’s new early voting rules?
The gathering was held following a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY that killed 10 people and...
Louisville faith leaders, activists ask for change following Buffalo, NY mass shooting
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Fallen LMPD officer honored during National Police Week