Clark County health officer takes new position with Indiana EMS

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clark County Health Department’s current health officer will be taking a new leadership position with Indiana EMS.

Dr. Eric B. Yazel will be leaving the health department to become Indiana EMS’ new chief medical director, according to a post by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Yazel has worked with Clark County’s Health Department for more than 15 years, also serving as an assistant professor of emergency of medicine at the University of Louisville and an attending physician at Clark Memorial Emergency Department.

The new position as Indiana EMS’ chief medical director leads emergency medical personnel across the state. Yazel, along with Indiana EMS Section Director Kraig Kinney, will help guide EMS system’s laws and administrative rules, the department of homeland security said.

There is no information on immediate successors to the Clark County health officer position.

