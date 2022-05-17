Clarksville breaks ground for new downtown street grid

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The town of Clarksville has cleared the path for a new street grid, providing new streets and infrastructure to bring development downtown.

On Tuesday, city officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to start construction on the old Ashland Oil property area near Ashland Park.

Dozens of empty buildings and oil tanks have been cleared from the area, which was purchased by the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission for further development, according to a release.

So far, the Town of Clarksville and the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission said they have invested $30 million in property acquisition, new development and new infrastructure.

“We’re excited that the Clarksville Town Council and Redevelopment Commission have prioritized infrastructure improvements for the new downtown district,” Clarksville Redevelopment Director Nic Langford said in a release. “Private development follows public investment; this new street grid is setting the table for us to attract bigger and better projects to our fast-growing riverfront.”

The new road and infrastructure project, a $5 million investment from the Town of Clarksville, is expected to be completed by late 2023.

