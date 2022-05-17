Community pays respects during visitation for fallen Louisville firefighter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The community is saying their goodbyes to a fallen Louisville firefighter who died last week.

Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam suffered a medical emergency last Monday while at a firehouse, Major Bobby Cooper previously said. He died two days later on Wednesday.

Visitation for McAdam is taking place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown.

The community honored McAdam’s life during a memorial bunting ceremony taking place at Quint 7, where McAdam had recently been transferred, on Friday. A public procession to the funeral home from University Hospital took place on Saturday morning.

McAdam’s family said in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Supporting Heroes, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates or another charity of choice.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.