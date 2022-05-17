Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Community pays respects during visitation for fallen Louisville firefighter

Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11,...
Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died from a medical emergency on May 11, Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper confirmed.(Louisville Division of Fire)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The community is saying their goodbyes to a fallen Louisville firefighter who died last week.

Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam suffered a medical emergency last Monday while at a firehouse, Major Bobby Cooper previously said. He died two days later on Wednesday.

Visitation for McAdam is taking place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown.

The community honored McAdam’s life during a memorial bunting ceremony taking place at Quint 7, where McAdam had recently been transferred, on Friday. A public procession to the funeral home from University Hospital took place on Saturday morning.

McAdam’s family said in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Supporting Heroes, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates or another charity of choice.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on Louisville woman
Cristian Hernandez, 18, is Jeffersonville High's prom king.
‘I’m trying to push doors open’: Drag queen crowned prom king at Jeffersonville High
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting
Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested

Latest News

Health experts warn of misinformation shared amid baby formula shortage
At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Few issues at Jefferson Co. polling locations during primary election
Man dies after Jeffersontown traffic crash