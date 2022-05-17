Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Calloway County deputy killed in an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has been identified.

On Tuesday, May 17, Kentucky State Police identified the officer as 44-year-old Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.

They said Chief Deputy Cash also served as a KSP trooper from 2011 until 2018 when he retired at the rank of sergeant.

Funeral arrangements for Cash are pending at Imes Funeral Home in Murray, Ky.

Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said he worked with Chief Deputy Cash throughout his entire law enforcement career from Murray State Police, Kentucky State Police, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and lastly as chief deputy at the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

He remembered Cash as compassionate, caring and having loving personality that shined bright.

“In my 3 decades of law enforcement, I have watched the streets of heaven grow crowded with fellow officers, but I never thought I would lose one of my own in the line of duty,” Sheriff Knight said in a release.

The sheriff said every year at the annual law enforcement memorial an honor guard of officers would present the colors and Jody Cash’s son would play the traditional Taps on his trumpet to honor the fallen officers.

“As a father of three myself, I would always glance over at Jody watching his son play and the look of pride he had was inspiring,” Sheriff Knight said. “That image will forever remain in my mind. In the years to come at this ceremony I have no doubt he will still be standing at attention, still beaming with pride, but we will have to remember his smile because the playing of Taps will be in his honor.”

According to Kentucky State Police, they responded to the officer-involved shooting around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, May 16.

Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department on Monday, May 16. (KFVS)

They said the suspect was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

A Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot on scene and taken to the hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire announced of Facebook that his administrative office will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sheriff McGuire said deputies and officers from some surrounding agencies will be answering service calls.

One man who was working at the time of the shooting said he did not see the shooting but heard the gunshots. He shared his reaction to the deadly incident.

“Nobody here expected that today because I sure didn’t. Why would somebody just go over there and start doing that? Especially right in front of police officers. He must have had a reason, I don’t know the reason, I don’t want to know the reason” Isaac Holland, one spectator said.

Another worker nearby the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office calls the incident scary.

“Being a small town, you never would think anything like that would ever happen. Its literally across the road, even a bullet could have easily gone through these windows and hurt someone, a customer, or us. It’s just crazy, not knowing even in a small town what could happen” Ivan Zaragoza, another spectator said.

A section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton was blocked for a police incident investigation. The roadway was reopened after 8 p.m., but westbound traffic was restricted to one lane.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 348 was blocked in front of the Marshall County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Department in the 100 block of West 5th Street.

This is about two blocks east of the Interstate 69/KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange. It is about halfway between the U.S. 641/Main Street intersection and the I-69 interchange near the Commerce Street intersection.

Governor Andy Beshear posted a statement on Facebook on Monday.

Other law enforcement agencies shared their condolences.

