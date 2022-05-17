Epicenter is the Morning Line Favorite in the Preakness

BALTIMORE, Md. (WAVE) - After coming up just short in the Kentucky Derby, Epicenter is the favorite in the Preakness Stakes.

The field is substantially smaller. It’s only a nine horse field as opposed to the 20 horse field in the Derby. There’s also quite a few new faces taking their shot in the 147th running of the Preakness in Baltimore.

No shock that Epicenter is the favorite. He was also the favorite in the Run for the Roses by the time the horses broke from the gate. His trainer Steve Asmussen says he’s not dwelling on his horse’s second place finish in the Derby. “We were second. Turn the page. Move on. What do we do now? We just, we got a quality three year old that has some wonderful opportunities left in the second half of the year. We plan on having him ready for them,” said Asmussen.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.