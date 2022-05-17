Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Fallen LMPD officer honored during National Police Week

A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fallen Louisville Police officer killed in the line of duty was honored at the nation’s capitol during National Police Week.

In Dec. 2021, LMPD officer Zach Cottongim was checking on an abandoned car on I-64 when he was hit by another car and killed.

A door from an LMPD cruiser was placed at the law enforcement memorial, where Cottongim’s name is permanently engraved.

Cottongim’s partner at LMPD, officer Michael Wease talked about what it meant to him to attend the ceremony.

“Zack was my partner,” he said. “You know, the last eight, nine months, we were together every single day. We talked on our days off. We had a really good relationship, great friendship, made work awesome and fun and laughed most of the time. Being able to hear the honor him was something I needed to do.”

Cottongim leaves behind a wife and two kids.

National Police Memorial Week continues until Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burdette is believed to be armed and dangerous and driving a gray 2007 Ford Taurus with Ky...
Child shot, woman killed in Shively shooting; suspect at large
\
Pedestrian hit and killed on Gene Snyder Freeway identified by officials
Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested
2 people in critical condition after double shooting, LMPD investigating
Ronald Burdette was arrested May 16. 2022, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was wanted in...
Suspect in Shively homicide investigation in custody

Latest News

Monogram Luxury Appliances Announces Renowned Chef, Edward Lee, as Its First-Ever Culinary...
Chef Edward Lee named Monogram Appliances culinary director
Jefferson County Public School students now have access to on-demand, high-quality academic...
JCPS launches 24/7 online tutoring tool
Kentucky State Police Honor Fallen Troopers
KSP: Fallen troopers honored during National Police Memorial Week
A team of coworkers in Frankfort who have been playing the Kentucky Lottery for more than 10...
Kentucky coworkers, longtime lottery players split $50,000 Powerball ticket