Fallen LMPD officer honored during National Police Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fallen Louisville Police officer killed in the line of duty was honored at the nation’s capitol during National Police Week.

In Dec. 2021, LMPD officer Zach Cottongim was checking on an abandoned car on I-64 when he was hit by another car and killed.

A door from an LMPD cruiser was placed at the law enforcement memorial, where Cottongim’s name is permanently engraved.

Cottongim’s partner at LMPD, officer Michael Wease talked about what it meant to him to attend the ceremony.

“Zack was my partner,” he said. “You know, the last eight, nine months, we were together every single day. We talked on our days off. We had a really good relationship, great friendship, made work awesome and fun and laughed most of the time. Being able to hear the honor him was something I needed to do.”

Cottongim leaves behind a wife and two kids.

National Police Memorial Week continues until Tuesday.

