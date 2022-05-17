Few issues at Jefferson Co. polling locations during primary election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County election officials told WAVE News there have been very few problems at the 200 precincts during the primary election so far.

According to the election law violations hotline, there were 18 complaints as of 3:30 p.m., including two electioneering incidents and two issues with election officials.

There was virtually no wait at Shelby Traditional Academy and the Louisville Seminary when WAVE News reporters stopped by the locations around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Poll worker Jody Jackson said working at Shelby Traditional Academy was slower than what she is used to at polling locations in Jeffersontown.

Jackson, who has been a poll worker for five years, encouraged young people to sign up.

“We need younger people to come out and start signing up to do the polls,” Jackson said. “We’re lacking a lot of people. We definitely need more of the younger crowd to step up.”

While there were plenty of poll workers at Jackson’s precinct, there were just three who showed up Tuesday morning at the Louisville Seminary.

According to Jefferson County Election Center communications director Erran Huber, adjustments were made so that more than 200 precincts had enough poll workers to function. He added there had not been any delays due to a lack of poll workers.

Voters trickled into the polling locations Tuesday morning and many had their eyes on just one or two particular races. However, they said they always make a point to vote.

”Our democracy depends on citizenry that chooses our leaders, and a democracy,” Robert Florio said. “It’s incumbent on the democracy for the people in it to participate. Those who don’t participate can’t really complain about anything, so if you want to make a difference and have a say, you have to vote. That’s the only way to change things in the United States.”

Voting is open until 6 p.m. Tuesday. To find your polling location, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.