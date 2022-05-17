Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Few issues at Jefferson Co. polling locations during primary election

Jefferson County election officials told WAVE News there have been very few problems at the 200 precincts during the primary election so far.
By Tori Gessner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County election officials told WAVE News there have been very few problems at the 200 precincts during the primary election so far.

According to the election law violations hotline, there were 18 complaints as of 3:30 p.m., including two electioneering incidents and two issues with election officials.

There was virtually no wait at Shelby Traditional Academy and the Louisville Seminary when WAVE News reporters stopped by the locations around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Poll worker Jody Jackson said working at Shelby Traditional Academy was slower than what she is used to at polling locations in Jeffersontown.

Jackson, who has been a poll worker for five years, encouraged young people to sign up.

“We need younger people to come out and start signing up to do the polls,” Jackson said. “We’re lacking a lot of people. We definitely need more of the younger crowd to step up.”

While there were plenty of poll workers at Jackson’s precinct, there were just three who showed up Tuesday morning at the Louisville Seminary.

According to Jefferson County Election Center communications director Erran Huber, adjustments were made so that more than 200 precincts had enough poll workers to function. He added there had not been any delays due to a lack of poll workers.

Voters trickled into the polling locations Tuesday morning and many had their eyes on just one or two particular races. However, they said they always make a point to vote.

”Our democracy depends on citizenry that chooses our leaders, and a democracy,” Robert Florio said. “It’s incumbent on the democracy for the people in it to participate. Those who don’t participate can’t really complain about anything, so if you want to make a difference and have a say, you have to vote. That’s the only way to change things in the United States.”

Voting is open until 6 p.m. Tuesday. To find your polling location, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on Louisville woman
Cristian Hernandez, 18, is Jeffersonville High's prom king.
‘I’m trying to push doors open’: Drag queen crowned prom king at Jeffersonville High
Two men were killed and a police officers sustained minor injuries during an officer-involved...
2 dead in Southern Indiana officer-involved shooting
Dalton Simmonds, 28, was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges.
Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate.
Kentucky primary will set the stage for Senate battle this fall
Florence Ernst voted Tuesday with her two neighbors.
Polls draw voters across Louisville early on Election Day
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate.
Kentucky primary will set the stage for Senate battle this fall
Tuesday is primary election day but plenty of people have already cast their ballots. This is...
How many people took advantage of Kentucky’s new early voting rules?