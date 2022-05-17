Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Another beautiful day ahead!

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • WEDNESDAY (5/18/22)
  • SATURDAY (5/20/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ALERT DAYS: Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday & again Saturday
  • THREATS: Damaging winds, hail, intense lightning, and then a growing flash flooding threat
  • HOT & HUMID: Both humidity values and the heat will build Thursday into Friday. Warm overnight lows, too

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and warm day ahead with comfortable humidity levels. Temperatures should have no problem reaching into the 80s.

Clouds will continue to increase tonight as a complex of fading thunderstorms approaches near sunrise; the evening will be dry.

Wednesday looks active with morning/midday thunderstorms possible. We will get a few breaks but the risk of more storms to fire is certainly there in the afternoon and evening. Severe wind guts, hail, lightning, and torrential will be the main threats.

Clusters of thunderstorms will continue to fade/develop/fade through the evening and overnight. The night threats will mainly be hail and flash flooding; something we’ll be watching carefully.

Early thunderstorms are possible Thursday with only isolated thunderstorms possible into the afternoon. Friday looks hot and humid with an isolated thunderstorm risk. A strong cold front pushes in Saturday to increase the thunderstorms and once again bring a severe thunderstorm risk. A WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place for Saturday as we gain more data.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

