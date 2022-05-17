FORECAST: Pleasant, sunny day; strong storms possible tomorrow

ALERT DAYS

WEDNESDAY (5/18/22)

SATURDAY (5/20/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAYS: Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Saturday

WED THREATS: Damaging winds, hail, intense lightning, and then a growing flash flooding threat

HOT & HUMID: Humidity and heat will build Thursday into Friday; warm overnight lows are also expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and warmer today, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Humidity remains low throughout the day.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in Wednesday’s forecast, beginning in the morning hours. Some afternoon thunderstorms could be strong to severe; wind gusts, hail, lightning, and torrential rain are the main threats. Rounds of thunderstorms continue to roll through parts of the region Wednesday night. Any storms that are severe could produce hail and flash flooding.

Early thunderstorms are possible Thursday with only isolated thunderstorms possible into the afternoon. Friday looks hot and humid with an isolated thunderstorm chance. A strong cold front pushes in Saturday to increase the thunderstorm chances and once again bring a severe thunderstorm risk; WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place for Saturday as we watch the incoming data.

