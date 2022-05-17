Contact Troubleshooters
How many people took advantage of Kentucky’s new early voting rules?

Tuesday is primary election day but plenty of people have already cast their ballots. This is the first major statewide election with new early election laws.(WAVE)
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday is primary election day in Kentucky, but plenty of people have already cast their ballots. This is the first major statewide election with new early election laws.

Every registered voter had a chance to cast their ballot over three days of no-excuse early voting.

“So far it’s been a pretty smooth election,” Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said. “It’s certainly a lot easier than the one we had two years ago.”

Kentucky’s first time giving early voting a shot was in 2020. In-person voting lasted for three weeks, and more than one million people across the commonwealth voted ahead of the November general election.

This time around, Kentucky residents had three days.

Secretary Adams said this new permanent option is a good fit.

“I also think that there’s no benefit to having 3-4 weeks to go vote,” Adams said. “There’s a diminishing return at that point where having more days doesn’t mean having more voters. I think we found the sweet spot.”

According to the Jefferson County Clerk’s office, 12,326 people in the county participated in some form of early voting.

Adams said statewide, that number is 116,341.

Using that information, he’s expecting about 14% turnout for the whole election

“That’s certainly a lot lower than I was hoping for,” Adams said. “I understand there’s not a major race on the ballot this May. The Senate primaries are not seen as competitive and candidates in big races are ultimately what drives turnout.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

