JCPS launches 24/7 online tutoring tool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students now have access to on-demand, high-quality academic support whenever and wherever they are.

JCPS has partnered with Paper, an online tutoring system, to allow students to work with a tutor online at any time for free.

The new tool was officially unveiled at an event at Eastern High School. Students who had a chance to try the system early said it could be a game changer.

”It makes sense that this is coming,” Kaiden Thompson, a senior at Eastern High School said. “This is the digital age now, so I feel like this will take over schools pretty much everywhere, I feel like.”

The most popular subjects JCPS students are engaged with on Paper include Advanced Geometry, Basic Arithmetic, and Basic Geometry. So far, more than 140 tutoring sessions have been provided to JCPS students on the Paper platform.

